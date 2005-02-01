Museum Pieces | Art on the Paseo del Prado, Madrid

Madrid's Paseo del Prado connects Spain's three best-known museumsthe Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen-Bornemisza. This year there will be even more reason to walk it: notably, architect Jean Nouvel's fantastic extension of the Reina Sofía, which looks like a gigantic red metallic mushroom. Nearby, art is an attraction at the new, ultramodern Hotel Urban, too; it features archaeological Egyptian pieces throughout the property. DETAILS Doubles from $190; Carrera de San Jerónimo 34; 011-34-91-787-7770.