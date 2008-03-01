Multitasking Sinks

Double-Depth Double Basin

Kohler’s cast-iron Carrizo sink has two bowls with different depths: a deeper one for large pots and a shallower one more comfortable for hard scrubbing (from $610; 800- 456-4537 or kohler.com).

Super Workstation

Franke’s Culinary Work Centers include a built-in waste bin, so it’s easy to save compostable scraps. An optional knife block can be inserted in the countertop (from $1,980; 800-626-5771 or frankeksd.com).

Curvy Bowl

The Mystic prep sink from Elkay has a contoured bowl inspired by puddles. A faucet can be installed at any point around its edge, and the sink comes with a removable custom-fit cutting board ($1,000; 630-572-3192 or elkay.com).

Stand-Up Sprayer

The Ono-highflex faucet from KWC America has a powerful sprayer attached to a rubber hose that holds its shape when bent (678-334-2121 or kwcamerica.com).