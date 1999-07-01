Mountain Time

Life in Aspen is fast-paced, whether you're skiing down the Rocky Mountains in the winter or biking around them in the summer. "People want to eat simply, but elegantly too--after all, this is Aspen," says Todd Slossberg, the chef at the historic Hotel Jerome. Slossberg makes the same kind of food at home that he does at his restaurant--including luscious grilled racks of lamb and fruit crumble--but at home he works even faster. "When you have two kids, you learn how to cook quickly and with one hand," he explains.