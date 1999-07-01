Mountain Time

When the Rockies beckon, no one wants to spend all day cooking. A local chef shares his quickest recipes.

Kate Krader
July 01, 1999

Life in Aspen is fast-paced, whether you're skiing down the Rocky Mountains in the winter or biking around them in the summer. "People want to eat simply, but elegantly too--after all, this is Aspen," says Todd Slossberg, the chef at the historic Hotel Jerome. Slossberg makes the same kind of food at home that he does at his restaurant--including luscious grilled racks of lamb and fruit crumble--but at home he works even faster. "When you have two kids, you learn how to cook quickly and with one hand," he explains.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up