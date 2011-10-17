Mother’s Day

Celebrate with delicious brunch menus and fabulous breakfast recipes.
Breakfast & Brunch Menus
Healthy Italian-Inspired Breakfast
- Eggs Baked in Roasted Tomato Sauce
- Cinnamon Polenta Pancakes
- Maple, Pear and Ricotta Parfaits
- Spiced Chickpeas with Yogurt and Pine Nuts
Elegant Weekend Brunch
- Grappa-Cured Striped Bass
- Steamed Mussels with Garlic Toasts
- Scrambled Eggs with Herbed Croutons
- Farro Salad with Cauliflower and Prosciutto
- Lemon-Glazed Mini Pound Cakes
Easy and Delicious Brunch
- Potato Frittata with Prosciutto and Gruyère
- Walnut Cake with Cinnamon Glaze
- French Toast Sandwiches
- Pecan Pancakes
- Sausage-and-Pepper Scramble
Make-Ahead Sunday Brunch
- Banana, Yogurt and Honey Smoothies
- Savory Waffles with Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs and Chives
- Sour Cream Berry Muffins
More Delicious Dishes
