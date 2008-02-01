More Lessons From a Kitchen Guru

Designer Christopher Peacock shares his strategies for building the perfect kitchen, from the ideal island size to the right countertop finish.

Kristin Donnelly
February 01, 2008

1. Television

Television

I avoid installing a television on a high cabinet. It’s ridiculous—you stand there looking up at the ceiling. I’ll put a TV on a counter or mount it between the countertops and upper cabinets, sometimes on a swiveling bracket.

2. Hardware

Hardware

Hardware is the jewelry of cabinetry. I give the other surfaces—countertops, floors—low-sheen finishes so that a piece of polished metal really jumps out. It’s like a great pair of earrings that makes an outfit.

3. Countertops

Marble Countertops

We get a lot of people saying, "Oh, my friend told me never to use marble on countertops. It stains." That’s true only to a degree—and relative to a piece of granite. Marble doesn’t stain that easily.

4. Lighting

Lighting

The style of a fixture is key to setting the tone and character of the room. In this kitchen I chose "Menton Hanging Shade" pendants from Vaughan ($1,850 to the trade).

Sources

Vaughan vaughandesigns.com

More Tips and Trends

Countertop Finish

I always do a honed finish for countertops. You lose the beauty of stone when it has a polished surface, and it shows scratches. With a honed finish, scratches are less visible, and you can use a lightly abrasive cleaner like Soft Scrub.

Luxe Drawer Pulls

A few clients have asked to have all the hardware, including hinges, made of solid sterling silver. It looks amazing, but for one kitchen the hardware alone was $30,000.

On Open Kitchens

I don’t like having the kitchen open to the rest of the house. If you like to cook, there’s something magical about being in a real kitchen and cooking. I think you lose that feeling of enjoyment when the kids are there, watching the big-screen TV and screaming. Right now there’s a movement back to enclosed spaces.

Stove

I love my French top from Wolf—I show it to everyone. It’s a flat cast-iron surface that’s hottest in the center, above the gas burner, and gets cooler toward the edges. It’s great for slow cooking and steaming— I control the heat just by sliding the pots around.

Desk Area

We’ve really moved away from building a desk in the kitchen. Clients weren’t sitting down at these desks very often; they were just checking e-mail or printing something. Most people now have wireless Internet, so they just open a laptop on the island and put it away when they’re done.

