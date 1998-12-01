More Fast Fixes: Ideas for Quick Meals

Marion Cunningham, cookbook author and culinary educator:

Pasta tossed with a salad of crisp greens, Parmesan shavings and a Caesar dressing, served immediately with crusty bread alongside.

Joseph Manzare, chef and co-owner of Globe

Grilled double-cut T-bone steak with red onions and orzo; and, for dessert, rustic apple tarts made with prepared puff pastry.

Traci Des Jardins, chef and co-owner of Jardiniére

Whole roasted chicken that’s been rubbed before cooking with a mixture of mustard, dried herbs and lots of salt and pepper, accompanied with fresh pappardelle or egg noodles.