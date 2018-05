Made with chiles, nuts, seeds and spices, moles have a flavor that's hard to describe. But their uses couldn't be simpler, and the quality of prepared kinds keeps getting better. Cookbook author and importer Melissa Guerra of Melissaguerra.com shows how to use them.

F&W Pick

Mayordomo's natural moles are as complex and rich as homemade pastes. We love both the spicy-fruity rojo and supersmoky negro versions ($6.50 for 16 oz; mexichoco.com).Tell Us

What flavors should we feature in the future?