A Moe's Tavern Pop Up Opens in Chicago

This Halloween, one bar in Chicago has an amazing costume—Replay, a beer, bourbon, and arcade bar in Chicago's Lincoln Park, is dressing up as Moe's Tavern from the Simpsons. You can expect lots of Duff beer, some red and green paneling, and a Moe cutout grumpily staring you down.

Organizers are committing even harder to their costume than your way-too-enthusiastic coworker who spent $40 on cosmetics alone—according to the Facebook event, the Moe's Tavern and Arcade Pop-Up features 12+ varieties of Duff Beer, because why settle for just the one? The Chicago Tribune adds that it also features free Duff Beer coozies, a variety of Simpsons-themed cocktails including the "Whiskey a Moe-Moe" and "The Lenny & Carl."

As far as atmosphere, they also have Simpsons-inspired wall and floor art, standees, and framed pictures. They'll have old school TVs playing a compilation of clips from Simpsons news anchor Kent Brockman of Channel 6. There are even Simpsons pinball and arcade games that you can play for free. Plus, you can take a picture with a guy dressed as Duffman, Duff's mascot and spokesperson.

No surprise: the popup has yielded some pretty great Instagram posts. You can check them out here to see the cocktail list, the Moe standee, some of the wall art, and more. We're hoping that, come Halloween, we'll see shots of folks dressed as Moe, Homer, Barney Grumble, Lenny Leonard, and Carlton Carlson Junior hanging out there, to get the full experience.

Meanwhile, Replay's Lake View location is decked out to look like a giant 8-bit Mario versus Donkey Kong, with Mario dodging barrels from a very angry Donkey Kong up on the third floor fire escape.

Moe's Tavern will be open every day of the week at 2833 North Sheffield Avenue. It's open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays, so there's lot's of time to get your fill of Duff between now and Halloween.