Modern Mix Kitchen

The combination of high-tech appliances, handcrafted designs and global style gives the kitchen a highly personalized look— it’s all about the mix. Plus: More Fabulous F&W Kitchen Ideas

Christine Quinlan
November 01, 2008

Glass Shades


The blown-glass shades on the Minaret pendants by Jeremy Pyles were inspired by Moorish architecture. $595; 212-777-2101 or nichemodern.com.Courtesy of Niche ModernCeramic Tiles


Hand-glazed ceramic tiles from Perennial in Portland, Oregon. From $162 per sq ft; 800-278-8453 or annsacks.com.Courtesy of Perennial“Eat” Wallpaper


“Eat” wallpaper by Tracy Kendall is handprinted with oversize silverware. $180 for each 7.5-by-2-ft utensil; 773-755-4343 or idchicago.com.Courtesy of Id ChicagoCopper Sink


Linkasink’s hand-hammered copper sink is nickel-coated and lined with stainless steel mosaic tiles. From $5,800; 866-395-8377 or linkasink.com.Courtesy of LinkasinkViking Gas Range


Viking’s 36-inch gas range is available in 24 finishes, including this mod white enamel. From $6,350; 888-845-4641 or vikingrange.com.Courtesy of VikingDining Desk


Poggenpohl’s Dining Desk pulls apart to reveal built-in cutlery trays and cutting boards. From $7,000; 973-812-8900 or poggenpohl-usa.com.Courtesy of PoggenpohlTulip Chair


The Little Tulip stool, designed in 1965 by Pierre Paulin for Artifort, comes covered in wool or leather. From $1,362; 866-663-4483 or hivemodern.com.Courtesy of Hive ModernMystic Clock


Nearly opaque glass gives Umbra’s Mystic clock a ghostly appearance. $158; 888-898-6422 or unicahome.com.Courtesy of Unica Home

