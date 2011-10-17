Holiday Entertaining Essentials

Your perfect holiday party? Consider it planned. Gail Simmons of FOOD & WINE and master mixologist of BACARDI Nick Mautone team up to give you videos that include recipes for classic cocktails and inventive new favorites-plus, expert food pairings and tips for stocking the perfect bar. The menu options are easy on the host, but will delight the guests making them the perfect way to celebrate the season.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Tips for Mixing the Perfect Cocktail

Tips for Mixing the Perfect Cocktail

Holiday food and cocktail pairings

Everything you need to pull off a seamless holiday gathering

Everything you need to pull off a seamless holiday gathering

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up