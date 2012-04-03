Mob Wives' Big Ang Reveals the Best Staten Island Restaurants

Courtesy of Angelina’s Ristorante

Angelina’s Ristorante: “This is my number one favorite place. I like everything here, and everything Angelina makes is the best. Her Bolognese sauce is amazing, her branzini fish, her veal chop is to die for. It’s beautiful. It’s on the water. And Angelina’s also my best friend.” angelinasristorante.com

Bella Mama Rose: “They make the best pizza in Staten Island. In Brooklyn, my son AJ’s pizzeria, Ignazio’s, is the best. He’s the manager, and it’s right under the Brooklyn Bridge.” bellamamarose.com Courtesy of Fushimi

Real Madrid: “I come here if I want Spanish. I like the clams in green sauce, the shrimp with the garlic, the Spanish swordfish and the lobster.” realmadridrestaurant.com

Fushimi: “I eat everything here—the sushi, the sushi rolls, the sashimi, everything.” fushimi-us.com

The Drunken Monkey: Big Ang says her own bar has welcomed fans from as far away as Saudi Arabia. Her recommendations: the espresso martini and the lychee martini. Drunken Monkey on Facebook

