Mix-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar

Liquor and Garnishes

Bloody Marys are usually vodka-based, but van Wyck sometimes puts in lager beer instead for a Michelada-style drink. His make-your-own bar offers both options, along with add-ins like celery stalks, green olives and lemon slices.

Spicy Mixer

Van Wyck’s extra-hot Hellfire Club Bloody Mary mix (available online at vanwyck.net), is spiked with serrano peppers and Tabasco. “I go as spicy as I can,” he says. Olive juice and Peppadews “smooth out the hot pepper, so it doesn’t hurt the back of your throat.”

Flavored Ice Cubes

Ice cubes made from fresh juice—cucumber-basil or tomato-chile—keep the cocktail flavors going strong even as the ice melts. “The ice changes the cocktail as you’re drinking it,” says van Wyck. “It’s an offensive maneuver to keep it from getting watered down.”