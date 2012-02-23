F&W's MISO TASTE TEST

There are more than 1,000 brands of miso available. How to choose? The F&W staff tested a wide selection to find the best.

Japanese markets

Any brand of Echigo miso (from the Niigata region of Japan). They have a naturally fermented, salty and refined character.

Specialty markets

Shirakiku brand misos. Both the red (aka) and the white (shiro) varieties are well-rounded and nuanced in flavor and texture.

Supermarkets or health food stores

Westbrae Natural Brown Rice Miso. It's additive-free, which accounts for its clean taste.

