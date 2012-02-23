Miso isn't the prettiest ingredient in the pantry, but this Japanese paste of fermented soybeans and grains gets by on its rich, earthy flavor alone.
F&W's MISO TASTE TEST
There are more than 1,000 brands of miso available. How to choose? The F&W staff tested a wide selection to find the best.
Japanese markets
Any brand of Echigo miso (from the Niigata region of Japan). They have a naturally fermented, salty and refined character.
Specialty markets
Shirakiku brand misos. Both the red (aka) and the white (shiro) varieties are well-rounded and nuanced in flavor and texture.
Supermarkets or health food stores
Westbrae Natural Brown Rice Miso. It's additive-free, which accounts for its clean taste.