Michael Laiskonis, the pastry chef at Tribute in Farmington Hills, Michigan, likes the retro charm of melon balls: He marinates them in lime and ginger and matches them with vanilla granita and a light, citrusy yogurt cream. Not too many pastry chefs would be brave enough to put yogurt on their menus, but Laiskonis says, "I'm on a yogurt crusade." This dessert should make him some converts.