Minimalist Style Kitchen



Miele’s 44-inch hood has motorized glass-paneled wings that can open from five to 12 inches wide. $4,900; 800-640-2613 or miele.com.Courtesy of Miele



This outlet from Doug Mockett pops out of and disappears into the countertop. $127; 800-523-1269 or mockett.com.Courtesy of Doug Mockett



The leather-upholstered Donald chair becomes ultrathin when folded. $680; 212-777-7592 or frauusa.com.Courtesy of Frau USA



The gas burners on Fisher & Paykel’s ceramic cooktop retract for a smooth, easy-to-clean surface. From $2,200; 888-936-7872 or fisher paykel.com.Courtesy of Fisher & Paykel



This step stool doubles as a cleaning bucket when flipped over. $50; 800-829-1133 or taylorgifts.com.Courtesy of Taylor Gifts



“Light One” by John Beck has a handmade mesh shade. $216; 314-535-4882 or johnbecksteel.com.Courtesy of John Beck



A tap anywhere on Delta’s Pilar Touch2O faucet turns it on. From $527; 800-345-3358 or delta faucet.com.Courtesy of Delta