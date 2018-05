The scoop on ice cream cones

We love the crunch of store-bought ice cream cones; too bad the flavor sometimes resembles that of sweetened Styrofoam. That's why we're so fond of the petite homemade cookie cones shown here. A simple tuile batter--made with egg whites, sugar, butter, vanilla and flour--is flavored with pistachios, ginger or cocoa. Match them with the ice creams of your choice to create your own mini version of the classic indulgence.