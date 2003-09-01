Milestones: Happy Anniversaries

F&W marks its 25th anniversary with this issuebut we're not the only ones celebrating a major milestone. The Peninsula Hong Kong, flagship of the Peninsula Group, turns 75 this year. To toast the occasion, the Peninsula Group, which runs luxury hotels throughout Asia and America, has launched a series of lighthearted workshops at its Asian properties. Guests at the Peninsula Hong Kong, for example, can sign up for classes in everything from dim-sum making to Chinese astrology (800-745-8883). Other anniversaries: Napa's Domaine Chandon, a pioneer in America's sparkling-wine industry, is 30 this year. And another American standard-setter, Harley-Davidson, is celebrating its centennial.

Joe Watson