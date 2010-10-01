Michael Chiarello's and Jamey Whetsone's Insider Napa Guide

Michael Chiarello

Next door to Bottega is Chiarello's newest NapaStyle outpost, which sells picnic goods, tableware andfurniture.



"I like to eat here on the quiet patio," Chiarello says. "Everything's organic."



Napastyle Paninoteca & Wine Bar

"We pour wines like Matthiasson's terrific white blend, made with Ribolla Gialla," Chiarello says. matthiasson.com.



Napa's most sought-after interior designer, Erin Martin, sells eclectic pieces at her showroom.



Sip Shoppe

Created with designer Andy Spade, Swanson Vineyards' new tasting room offers pairings like chocolate truffles and 2006 Alexis Cabernet Sauvignon. 1271 Manley Ln., Rutherford; 707-967-3500 or swansonvineyards.com.



Outpost Wines

Says Chiarello, "I'm a big fan of Outpost, maybe because we share a winemaker: Thomas Brown." 2075 Summit Lake Dr.,Angwin; 707-965-1718 or outpostwines.com.



Caldwell Snyder Gallery

The Napa branch of this San Franciscobased gallery specializes in works by emerging artists from Europe and Latin America. 1328 Main St., St. Helena; 707-200-5050 or caldwellsnyder.com.



Gott's Roadside

"I am addicted to the crispy ahi poke tacos," Chiarello says. 933 Main St., St. Helena; 707-963-3486 or gottsroadside.com.

Jamey Whetstone

Ubuntu Annex

Jamey Whetstone pours his Whetstone wines at this tasting bar. It's inside a yoga-gear shop next to Ubuntu restaurant. 1130 Main St., Napa; 707-251-5656 or ubuntunapa.com.



For a break from wine tasting, this sophisticated restaurant serves great cocktailslike the Casanova



Bounty Hunter

Whetstonelikes the beer-can chicken and the beer at this wine bar and barbecue joint. 975 First St.,Napa; 707-226-3976 or bountyhunterwine.com.



"The kids can have a cupcake or ice cream, and my wife and I can drink a beer alfresco,"Whetstone says.



Says Whetstone, "A chocolate éclair and coffee at Thomas Keller's bakery is tough tobeat."



Norman Rose Tavern

Whetstone's favorite burger here: the lamb patty with garlicky spinach and goat cheese. 1401 First St.,Napa; 707-258-1516 or normanrosenapa.com.



Whetstone calls the chorizo and porchetta at this Oxbow charcuterie shop "crazy good."