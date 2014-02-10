In this Article

Miami Restaurants

Blackbrick

"I love Miami and I love Chinese food," says Richard Hale, founder of the food truck Dim Ssäm à Gogo and the restaurant Sakaya Kitchen. At his new spot, he's making everything from scratch, including Chinese charcuterie and even fortune cookies. midtownchinese.com

The Cypress Room

This retro spot is by local hero Michael Schwartz of Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. He says he "wanted to recapture glamour in restaurants: ironed tablecloths, chandeliers and choreographed service, but without being pretentious and stuffy." thecypressroom.com Photo © Luis Garcia

The District Miami

A protégé of the Nuevo Latino originator Douglas Rodriguez, Horacio Rivadero opened his own Pan-American spot in a little 1950s wood-beamed house. Menu highlights: local cobia ceviche and lobster tacos. thedistrictmiami.com Photo © Luis Garcia

Lippi

Befitting the restaurant's location in the Brickell World Plaza, French-born chef Philippe Ruiz uses global flavors in his menu of 80 small plates, such as octopus carpaccio with potato confit. Also worldly are the cocktails, like the Hibiscus Fizz. lippirestaurants.com Photo © Luis Garcia

Lucali

This spin-off of Mark Iacono's legendary Lucali in Brooklyn nods to those New York roots. Muscular pizzaioli roll dough with wine bottles, making thin-crusted pies that are pliable and gorgeously bubbly and scorched. 305-695-4441

Lure Fishbar

This New York City raw bar import, in the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, has a swanky, yacht-inspired design. The burger with caramelized onion and bacon jam and American cheese might seem out of place on the seafood-heavy menu, but it's a four-time winner of the New York City Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash. lurefishbar.com

Michael Mina 74

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, home to this new outpost from San Francisco chef Michael Mina, recently bought a 43-foot Torres commercial fishing boat. The three-person crew haul in more than 800 pounds of seafood daily, then transfer their live catch to "Water World"—a series of saltwater tanks beneath the 20-acre resort. Mina uses the superfresh stone crab and spiny lobster on his tableside shellfish cart. fontainebleau.com

Miami Hotels

Photo © Luis Garcia

The Redbury South Beach

The Redbury South Beach feels like its Rat Pack-inspired Hollywood sister. Formerly the Fairfax Hotel, built in 1951, the twin three-story buildings were gutted, then completely refurbished. The new vibe: velvet couches, vinyl records. Chicago chef Tony Mantuano runs the Italian restaurant, Lorenzo, adding Florida wild boar to his famous gnocchi. Doubles from $299; sbe.com

Metropolitan by Como, Miami Beach

This meticulously restored 1930s showpiece, originally the Traymore, is now home to America's first hotel by Como—an international group known for fabulous design. For the 74-room property, which opened earlier this year, Italian designer Paola Navone stuck to a palette of grays and sea-foam green in a nod to the building's Art Deco history. Doubles from $350; comohotels.com

More to Do in Miami

Photo © Luis Garcia

JugoFresh

People line up for the cold-pressed juice blends here, like the El Green-Go, with apple, celery, spinach, parsley and lemon. jugofresh.com

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron designed the stunning 120,000-square-foot building on Biscayne Bay; the collection focuses on contemporary artists like Olafur Eliasson. pamm.org

Wynwood Brewing Company

Works by neighborhood street artists Krave and Trek6 cover the walls; the tap handles (shaped like spray cans) pour La Rubia blond ale. wynwoodbrewing.com