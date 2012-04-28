Mezcal Gifts: Great Bottles

Fidencio Clásico Joven ($40)

In price and taste, a model of what an entry-level mezcal should be: wisps of smoke with a gentle hit of brininess.

Metl Blanco ($45)

A step up in complexity: plenty of char, but plenty of tropical fruit, too. Bonus: The opaque black bottle is very impressive-looking.

Pierde Almas Tobalá Joven ($115)

Distilled from hand-harvested wild agave (thus the price), this is intense, layered and as vivid as a 3-D movie.

