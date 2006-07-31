Melon Granita Trio

In Mexico, fruit often gets sprinkled with salt and chile powder and eaten as a snack. Michel Algazi and Roni Goldbert, the founders of Palapa Azul, a two-year-old company that sells fruit bars, sorbet and ice cream, grew up eating these sweet-spicy treats. Their watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe granitas, accented with cinnamon and cayenne, recall that childhood favorite.
