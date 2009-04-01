Mediterranean Spain’s Wine Country Recipes & Value Wines

Chef Raul Molina Fernandez creates classic regional tapas, like the tuna dish below, in Valencia, at Emiliano García’s legendary Casa Montaña (in operation since 1836).

Food & Wine
April 01, 2009

Related Content:

Mediterranean Spain Best Wine ValuesMediterranean Spain Wine ValuesSpanish RecipesMore Spanish RecipesNorthern CaliforniaNorthern California: Recipes & Wines
Southern FranceSouthern France: Recipes & Wines Coastal ChileCoastal Chile: Recipes & Wines South AustraliaSouth Australia: Recipes & Wines

Mediterranean Spain

Best Value Wines

Top Ingredients

  • Seafood

Tuna with Roasted Peppers and Pine Nuts

  • Peppers

    • Crispy Potatoes with Aioli and Spicy Tomato Salsa

  • Rice
  • Olives
  • Oranges
  • Almonds
  • Pine Nuts

    • Top Varietals

    Top Regions

    • Penedès
    • Montsant
    • Valencia
    • Alicante
    • Jumilla
    • Yecla

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up