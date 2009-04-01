Mediterranean Spain’s Wine Country Recipes & Value Wines

Chef Raul Molina Fernandez creates classic regional tapas, like the tuna dish below, in Valencia, at Emiliano García’s legendary Casa Montaña (in operation since 1836).
Related Content:
Mediterranean Spain Wine ValuesMore Spanish RecipesNorthern California: Recipes & Wines
Southern France: Recipes & Wines Coastal Chile: Recipes & Wines South Australia: Recipes & Wines
Mediterranean Spain
Best Value Wines
Top Ingredients
- Seafood
Tuna with Roasted Peppers and Pine Nuts
Crispy Potatoes with Aioli and Spicy Tomato Salsa
Top Varietals
- Grenache
- Monastrell
Top Regions
- Penedès
- Montsant
- Valencia
- Alicante
- Jumilla
- Yecla