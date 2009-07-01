Mediterranean Pantry Quick Fixes

Ana Sortun of Oleana and Sofra in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is inspired by Turkey, Lebanon and Greece. Here, some of her pantry essentials.
Bulgur
Use fine bulgur (labeled #1) instead of bread crumbs as a binder for dishes like meatballs.
- Greek Salad with Bulgur in Pita Pockets
- Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad
- Summer Bulgur and Green Bean Salad
- Bulgur, Pomegranate and Walnut Salad
Dried Spearmint
Substitute dried spearmint for dried oregano in homemade tomato sauce.
Lebneh or Greek Yogurt
Use instead of sour cream in soups, stews and rice dishes.
- Fried Scallion Dip with Lebneh
- Za’atar Flatbreads with Cucumber-Yogurt Salad
- Date Cake with Pistachio Lebneh
- Lamb Chops with Harissa-Yogurt Sauce
Sumac Powder
Flavor salads with sumac (a tart and fruity dried berry) instead of lemon juice.
Za’atar
Sprinkle za’atar—a mix of dried herbs, sesame seeds and sumac—on everything from pizza to roast chicken to cooked vegetables.
- Za’atar Flatbreads with Cucumber-Yogurt Salad
- Crispy Pita Chips With Za’atar
- Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Hazelnut Vinaigrette
- Warm Olives with Sesame Seeds and Oregano