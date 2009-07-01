Mediterranean Pantry Quick Fixes

Ana Sortun of Oleana and Sofra in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is inspired by Turkey, Lebanon and Greece. Here, some of her pantry essentials.

Food & Wine
July 01, 2009

The Next Big Mediterranean Flavors

Bulgur

Use fine bulgur (labeled #1) instead of bread crumbs as a binder for dishes like meatballs.

Dried Spearmint

Substitute dried spearmint for dried oregano in homemade tomato sauce.

Lebneh or Greek Yogurt

Use instead of sour cream in soups, stews and rice dishes.

Sumac Powder

Flavor salads with sumac (a tart and fruity dried berry) instead of lemon juice.

Za’atar

Sprinkle za’atar—a mix of dried herbs, sesame seeds and sumac—on everything from pizza to roast chicken to cooked vegetables.

