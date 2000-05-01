Meatball Tips

- Choose ground meat with some fat in it to help bind the mixture and produce juicier and tastier meatballs.
- Blend different types of meat, such as pork and beef, for more complex flavors.
- Mix chopped meat with bread crumbs for firm meatballs. For soft, light ones, use crustless bread cubes soaked in milk or water; make sure to mix the ingredients and shape the meatballs gently.
- Allow cooked ingredients to cool before adding raw chopped meat.
- If specific amounts of salt and pepper are not indicated, sauté a small amount of the meatball mixture and taste it for seasoning before cooking the rest.
- Refrigerate the raw meatballs overnight or freeze them.