Meatball Tips

Lily Barberio
May 01, 2000

  • Choose ground meat with some fat in it to help bind the mixture and produce juicier and tastier meatballs.
  • Blend different types of meat, such as pork and beef, for more complex flavors.
  • Mix chopped meat with bread crumbs for firm meatballs. For soft, light ones, use crustless bread cubes soaked in milk or water; make sure to mix the ingredients and shape the meatballs gently.
  • Allow cooked ingredients to cool before adding raw chopped meat.
  • If specific amounts of salt and pepper are not indicated, sauté a small amount of the meatball mixture and taste it for seasoning before cooking the rest.
  • Refrigerate the raw meatballs overnight or freeze them.

