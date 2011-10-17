F&W’s Top 10 Fast Pasta Recipes

Farfalle with Salsa Verde and Grilled Ricotta Salata

This creative, fresh-tasting dish is nothing like the ones that have given cold pasta a bad name. Gallante forgoes the standard mayonnaise-based dressing in favor of a tangy, vibrant salsa verde made with tomatillos, jalapeños, anchovy and herbs. He tosses the salsa with warm farfalle, then tops the pasta with grated slabs of salty, grilled ricotta salata cheese.

Spicy Scallops with Capellini

Tame the hot chile peppers and garlic in this dish with a refreshingly fruity off-dry Riesling.

Creamy Goat Cheese and Asparagus Orecchiette

As the chef at Manhattan’s L’Impero, Scott Conant is a busy man. Maybe that’s why his wonderful pasta recipes are so well suited to the needs of the cook who’s pressed for time.

Creamy Spaghetti Carbonara

Fettuccine with Quick Tomato Sauce and Hot Chili Oil

Sommelier Larry Stone of Rubicon suggests using any leftover hot chili oil for making stir-fries and popping popcorn.

Eggplant, Tomato and Fresh Ricotta Farfalle

Pasta e Fagioli with Roasted Red Peppers and Swiss Chard

Penne with Zucchini and Basil

This pasta, packed with summer squash and herbs, is designed to be eaten as part of a multicourse meal. It will serve eight as a main dish.

Olive-Mint Pesto Meatballs with Fettuccine

Some cooks are surprised when Grace tells them she mixes pesto into meatballs to add flavor quickly. If you’re pressed for time, good store-bought pesto works too.

Gemelli with Sweet Sausage and Spinach