F&W’s 25 Favorite Salad Recipes

Adler & Fertig’s Knife and Fork Grilled Vegetable Salad

Antipasto Salad with Bocconcini and Green-Olive Tapenade

Inspired by the antipasto in Italian-American restaurants, Chef Nancy Silverton developed this sophisticated version for Jar restaurant in Los Angeles.

Asian Coleslaw with Miso-Ginger Dressing

This recipe makes twice as much dressing as you will need for the coleslaw. Keep the extra on hand for tossing with rice noodle salads, serving as a dip for crudités or spooning over broiled or sautéed fish.

Asparagus Salad with Roasted Peppers and Goat Cheese

Baby Leaf Lettuce with Olives and Watermelon

Chef Brian Bistrong loves adding crisp and juicy watermelon chunks to salads. He takes the idea one step further here by mixing watermelon juice into the dressing, creating a sweet-tangy vinaigrette that’s naturally low in saturated fat.

Baby Romaine with Green Goddess Dressing

The dressing makes more than enough for this salad, so serve the extra with cold poached fish. Or use it in lobster rolls instead of mayonnaise.

Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts

Candied walnuts are available at specialty markets and nut shops. Alternatively, you can use plain walnuts; it’s best to toast them first in the oven.

Crisp Celery Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette

Related: Best Salad Recipes

Farro, Cherry Tomato and Arugula Salad

The trick to cooking farro, a variety of wheat cultivated in Italy, is to boil it in lots of salted water, as with pasta.

Greek Bean-and-Beet Salad with Skordalia

Grilled Chicken and Watercress Salad with Canadian Bacon

This dish offers a fitness-minded mix of lean chicken and calcium-packed watercress. Canadian bacon, with just a fraction of the calories and fat of bacon, gives the salad a slightly sweet and salty flavor.

Grilled Potato and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon

This savory mix of crumbly cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions with tender new potatoes is incredibly good as a side with grilled beef tenderloin or steak.

Leeks Vinaigrette with Fried Eggs and Smoked Prosciutto

With this dish, chef Paul Kahan suggests pouring a full-flavored bock beer, such as the dark, smoky Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock from Germany.

Mesclun, Tofu and Nori Salad with Citrus Dressing

This salad from executive chef Yasuhiro Honma of En Japanese Brasserie in New York City combines crisp greens, crunchy rice crackers and smooth tofu cubes in a fantastic lime, orange and soy dressing.

Midsummer Market Salad

Even if you eat at the Craigie Street Bistrot weekly, you’re unlikely to find the same market salad twice. This July version could just as easily contain chive blossoms, lamb’s quarters, sorrel or fava beans, depending on what chef Tony Maws’s farmers bring to his door.

Mixed Asian Salad with Macadamia Nuts

Macadamias add crunch and an unexpected buttery richness to this salad.

Mixed Tomato Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette

You can use mild or hot chiles in the tangy dressing for this refreshing tomato salad; if you have more than one kind on hand, add a mixture of chiles.

Sliced Avocados with Black-Olive Vinaigrette

Smoked Trout Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette

Sugar Snap Pea and Prosciutto Salad

Sweet Pepper Salad with Manchego and Almonds

Swifty’s Cobb Salad

This salad is a hybrid of a Cobb salad and a chopped salad.

Swiss Chard Salad with Garlicky Yogurt

This Cypriot salad, which is traditionally served as part of a meze along with a glass of anise-flavored raki, is particularly refreshing. Instead of blanching the Swiss chard in boiling water, Istanbul chef Musa Dagdeviren rubs salt into the leaves and then wilts them in a warm skillet, thus retaining all the vibrant color and flavor.

Thai Vegetable and Smoky Eggplant Salad

Cookbook author Celia Brooks Brown balances the freshness and crunch of raw carrot, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with soft, smoky eggplant seasoned with a lime juice, soy and chile dressing. This salad delivers a delicious assortment of nutrient-rich vegetables—and is completely enticing.

Turkish Tomato Salad with Fresh Herbs

Vegetable Salad with Curry Vinaigrette and Fresh Mozzarella

Chef Yves Camdeborde first offered this delicious salad on Le Comptoirs brasserie menu, serving it warm with thin slices of roast veal. When he opened his take-out shop next door, he created a meatless version thats just as popular.

Warm Mushroom Salad

Warm salads used to be common on restaurant menus, but their popularity has waned, for no good reason. This terrific salad is made with warm mushrooms that develop great meaty flavor when cooked with soy sauce.

Watermelon Salad with Feta

Chef Brian Bistrong loves adding crisp and juicy watermelon chunks to salads. He takes the idea one step further here by mixing watermelon juice into the dressing, creating a sweet-tangy vinaigrette that’s naturally low in saturated fat.



RELATED: Asian Pear and Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese