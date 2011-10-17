Chicken Dishes Around the World

Ethiopia

Doro wat, an intensely flavored chicken stew, is an Ethiopian dish that’s scented with a berbere spice blend. Like curry mixtures in India, berberes can vary immensely, but hot red pepper, ginger, fenugreek and cloves are key ingredients. Habesha, a restaurant in Addis Ababa that specializes in traditional Ethiopian dishes, serves rich, heady doro wat. Details: Bole Road; 011-251-11-55-183-58.

France

In Paris, the brasserie Chez L’Ami Louis in the artsy Marais district makes one of the world’s best and most famous roast chickens, with perfect crackly skin and luscious meat. Their secret isn’t the roasting method, it’s the bird itself: They serve deeply flavorful chickens from the Brittany region. Details: 32 rue du Vert Bois, 3rd Arr.; 011-33-1-48-87-77-48.

Japan

Since the first branch opened near Tokyo’s Kyobashi train station in 1921, Isehiro has been devoted to making chicken yakitori with artisanal ingredients. The adventurous can try juicy chicken livers barbecued with a sweet sauce and chicken breasts grilled tataki style, meaning only the outside is cooked and the center is left rare. Details: 1-5-4 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku; 011-81-3-3281-5864; r.gnavi.co.jp/fl/en/g133300/.

Peru

Peru is famous for rotisserie chicken, but a lesser-known classic dish is ají de gallina, a creamy, chile-spiked stew that’s sometimes made with old hens. Brujas de Cachiche Restaurante in Lima serves a deliciously spiced ají de gallina on its traditional Peruvian menu. Details: Calle Bolognesi 460, Miraflores; 011-51-1-446-6536, 447-1883; brujasdecachiche.com.pe/index2.

Turkey

Milk bars all over Istanbul that specialize in dairy-based sweets often serve tavuk gogsu, an unusual, cold dessert made with shredded chicken breast that’s cooked in a sugar, rice and milk mixture until thick and pudding-like. It’s then served cold, often sprinkled with pistachios. Saray Muhallebicisi, a milk bar and café in the center of Istanbul, serves an excellent version. Details: 102-104 Istiklal Caddesi, Beyoglu Istanbul; 011-90-212-292-3434.

United States

The U.S. has loads of great fried chicken, but chef Scott Peacock’s buttermilk-soaked chicken at Watershed Restaurant in Decatur, Georgia, is exceptional. Fried in a country ham-infused lard and butter mixture, the chicken is addictively crispy, with super-juicy meat. Details: 406 W. Ponce De Leon Ave.; 404-378-4900; watershedrestaurant.com.