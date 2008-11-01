Maverick Butchers: Fleisher’s in Kingston & Rhinebeck, NY

Butcher shops have dwindled to endangered-species status, but a new generation of store owners is bringing them back—with a passionate commitment to locally raised meat, lesser-known cuts and chef-inspired recipes.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2008

Fleisher’s Josh Applestone is an unlikely butcher: He was a vegan for 17 years. His wife, Jessica, only ate meat from pastured animals, preferably from local farms. Now the duo have two shops, and 100 percent of their meat comes from within 20 miles. Because the meat is so flavorful, it needs little embellishment: A roast beef gets a simple but punchy horseradish crust. Josh is now a full-on carnivore—bacon is what first got him. Jessica says, “We even sell T-shirts that say Bacon—The Gateway Meat.

Plus:

Amazing Pork Dishes

6 Unusual Cuts of Meat

A Carnivore’s Cookout

Maverick Butchers:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up