Maverick Butchers: Fleisher’s in Kingston & Rhinebeck, NY

Fleisher’s Josh Applestone is an unlikely butcher: He was a vegan for 17 years. His wife, Jessica, only ate meat from pastured animals, preferably from local farms. Now the duo have two shops, and 100 percent of their meat comes from within 20 miles. Because the meat is so flavorful, it needs little embellishment: A roast beef gets a simple but punchy horseradish crust. Josh is now a full-on carnivore—bacon is what first got him. Jessica says, “We even sell T-shirts that say Bacon—The Gateway Meat.”

Plus:

Maverick Butchers: