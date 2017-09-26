Massive Beaujolais Winery Sells After More Than 340 Years in One Family

It can always feel a bit disappointing to see an independent business sell out, but after more than 340 years, most people would probably say that an owner has had a good run. Chateau de La Chaize, one of the largest wine estates in Beaujolais, has been controlled by the same family since it was founded way back in the 1670s, but according to The Drinks Business, the owners of the over 600-acre property have at long last decided to sell to Maia Groupe, a French construction, infrastructure engineering and hospitality company.

Beyond its age, the chateau has a number of noteworthy distinctions: It is reportedly the largest single plot chateau in Burgundy and also has the longest vaulted cellar in Beaujolais. Its chateau and gardens have also been listed as French national monuments since 1972, a logical distinction seeing as they were constructed back in 1676 by Jules-Hardouin Mansart and André Le Nôtre, the architect and gardener of Versailles. But, alas, all things must come to an end.

"We decided, as a family, to sell the estate," owner Caroline de Roussy de Sales told the Lyon-based French newspaper Le Progrès. "It was necessary to seize this opportunity to privilege the permanence of the place."

On top of the chateau's historical significance, the approximately 250-acre vineyard also produces a lot of wine, apparently about 8 percent of all the wine from Beaujolais's Brouilly appellation. So all told, the estate likely sold a significant sum to say the least. Unfortunately, the price was not disclosed, but one estimate suggested that estates in Beaujolais typically go for at least $30,000 per acre if not far more. Seeing as the owners had kept the property for well over three centuries, it's probably safe to say they held out for a pretty decent price.