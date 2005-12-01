Market - Haute Ideas

Some of the biggest supermarket names are developing a more sophisticated side. Land O'Lakes helped start the trend with its artisan-inspired Ultra Creamy Butter ($3; landolakes.com). This year, Campbell's launched Select Gold Label soups, mainly refined variations of classic recipes packaged in cartons (not cans!) ($3; campbellsoup.com). Hershey's recently purchased specialty chocolatiers Scharffen Berger and Joseph Schmidt Confections; and in March, Lipton will debut its Long Leaf Pyramid Teas, featuring black, green, red and white teas with dried exotic fruit like wild berries, in pyramid-shaped bags ($3.50; lipton.com).