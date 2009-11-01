Mark Peel’s Easy Vegetable Side Dishes

With great ingredients and proper technique, humble vegetables like potatoes and carrots are transformed into delicious family meal side dishes. Below are four easy methods, plus eight F&W recipes that use these classic vegetables (right).
Broccoli Rabe
Blanch broccoli rabe for one minute, cool it down and dry well. Sear it in a hot cast-iron skillet and toss with a chile sauce, like Sriracha.
Carrots
Slice carrots on the diagonal into chunks and roast until tender, then sprinkle with fennel pollen or fennel fronds.
Potatoes
Roast whole 4-ounce potatoes until the skin is crisp and the flesh is soft; top them with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Radicchio
Brush radicchio and halved Belgian endives with olive oil and grill until slightly charred. Core and chop them, then toss with extra-virgin olive oil, sherry vinegar and arugula.