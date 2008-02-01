Mark and Clark's Superfast Recipes

Bok Choy

Stir-fry halved baby bok choy with sliced scallions and diced ham until crisp-tender.

String Beans

Blanch green and yellow beans until crisp-tender. Toss with toasted pine nuts, shaved pecorino and extra-virgin olive oil.

Kohlrabi

Sauté diced kohlrabi with crushed chile flakes, then add chopped garlic and deglaze with red wine vinegar.

Shallots

Toss whole medium shallots with honey and dried lavender. Roast until soft.

Winter Lettuce

Toss hearty lettuce with grapefruit sections, red onion slices and sherry vinegar–walnut oil vinaigrette.