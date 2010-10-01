Mario Batali's Favorite Italian Restaurants in the U.S.

Food & Wine asks Mario Batali: What are your favorite Italian restaurants in the US?
Salumi, Seattle
"Salumi is run by my mom, dad and sister. If you have the hot oxtail sandwich there, you'll understand why I am who I am."
Vetri, Philadelphia
"The crespellea savory rolled crepe served at the same time as the pasta courseis just spectacular."
Porchetta, New York City
"There's one menu itemporchetta (stuffed roast pork loin). It comes between bread or on a plate. When I need my mojo worked out, I go here."
Pepolino, New York City
"Pepolino is pure traditional Tuscan food, as interpreted by true Tuscan cooks, served with mostly Tuscan wine by Tuscan waiters and waitresses."
Pizzeria Picco, Larkspur, CA
"My friend Bruce Hill understands everything about California cooking yet also focuses just on the perfect pizza dough."
Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
"Chris Bianco uses all the Neapolitan ideology to make as perfect a pizza as you can find in America."