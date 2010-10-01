Mario Batali's Favorite Italian Restaurants in the U.S.

Salumi, Seattle

© Bob Peterson

"Salumi is run by my mom, dad and sister. If you have the hot oxtail sandwich there, you'll understand why I am who I am."



Vetri, Philadelphia

© Karen Harmelin

"The crespellea savory rolled crepe served at the same time as the pasta courseis just spectacular."



Porchetta, New York City

Courtesy of Porchetta

"There's one menu itemporchetta (stuffed roast pork loin). It comes between bread or on a plate. When I need my mojo worked out, I go here."



Pepolino, New York City

© Ramon Thompson

"Pepolino is pure traditional Tuscan food, as interpreted by true Tuscan cooks, served with mostly Tuscan wine by Tuscan waiters and waitresses."



Pizzeria Picco, Larkspur, CA

© Marlena John

"My friend Bruce Hill understands everything about California cooking yet also focuses just on the perfect pizza dough."



Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

© John Hall Photography

"Chris Bianco uses all the Neapolitan ideology to make as perfect a pizza as you can find in America."