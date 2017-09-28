Marijuana Gummy Bears Will Be Illegal in Colorado on October 1

By definition, recreational marijuana is intended to be fun (as opposed to "medical marijuana" or, possibly, "professional marijuana.") But since legalizing recreational marijuana back in 2014, officials in Colorado have realized that, though using marijuana might be alluring, trying to make marijuana edibles look more whimsical could potentially make these products more appealing to children. So say goodbye to marijuana-infused gummy bears and pot-laced chocolate bunnies. Starting on October 1, these and other shapes will be officially banned under new regulations.

According to an article posted by the Colorado Department of Revenue in Colorado's Estes Park Trail Gazette, "Beginning Oct. 1, edible marijuana-infused products in the shape of a human, animal or fruit are strictly prohibited, including shapes that resemble or contain characteristics of a realistic or fictional human, animal, or fruit, including artistic, caricature, or cartoon renderings." The Department also specifies that "Edible marijuana products that are geometric shapes and simply fruit flavored are not considered fruit and are permissible." However, any non-complaint edibles will be immediately illegal to sell as of October 1 and should be disposed of, so if you're looking to do some edible bargain-hunting, the next few days may be a good time to poke around your local pot shop.

Along with the new regulation on edible shapes, the rules taking effect on October 1 will also require stricter potency labeling.

"These regulations reflect extensive stakeholder input focused on public safety and legislative intent," Mike Hartman, executive director for the Colorado Department of Revenue, said. "Marijuana products in shape and branding should not be enticing to children and we want consumers to be educated about the potency of the products they are buying, these rules ensure that to be the case… This is an important step in maximizing the State's public health and safety by keeping marijuana out of the hands of minors and raising consumer awareness."

Like with any retail market, the marijuana industry in Colorado is extremely competitive, so it's understandable that some brands would want to set themselves apart by using fun shapes. However, restricting certain imagery that might appeal to kids isn't unprecedented: In fact, similar rules exists for the kind of artwork that can appear on beer labels. And let's be honest: If you really care that much about the shape of your pot gummy, maybe you're not mature enough to be using recreational marijuana to begin with.