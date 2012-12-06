Napa Holiday Guide: Where to Shop for Wine, Cupcakes and Persimmons

Most Festive Town: Yountville

“They light up the whole town. I like to go to Bouchon and get an outside table, order a drink and look at the lights. It doesn’t get terribly cold and they have outdoor heaters, but it does get chilly and it’s nice to bundle up and sit there with the town all lit up.”

Best Food Gifts: Oxbow Public Market

“Heritage Culinary Artifacts is amazing for knives and beautiful plates. Oxbow Produce is great too—everything is local and seasonal, so you can make a basket of persimmons there, then go to Oxbow Wine Merchant and get a bottle of wine. You could also go to Tillerman Tea, then Kara’s Cupcakes for some mini cupcakes, and bring people tea and cakes. Or you can go to the Fatted Calf and get any kind of charcuterie or a saucisson sec.” oxbowpublicmarket.com

Go-To for Decorations: Napa Valley Vintage Home

“The store always has this huge Christmas tree with all these glass ornaments.” napavalleyvintagehome.com

Incredible Candy: Woodhouse Chocolate

“This shop in St. Helena always has an amazing window display, and the chocolates are amazing too.” woodhousechocolate.com