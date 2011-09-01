Marcie Turney: New Ideas for Chicken, Pasta and Bread

A chef creates Mediterranean, Mexican and Indian dishes out of unadorned basics.

Kristin Donnelly
September 01, 2011

For this "Art of Cooking" issue, F&W decided to stretch the metaphor as far as it would go (and maybe a little bit further) by asking Philadelphia chef Marcie Turney to create recipes based on the culinary equivalents of a blank canvas: chicken breasts, plain pasta and bread. Considering that she and business partner Valerie Safran have three restaurants, each inspired by a different place (Mexico, the Mediterranean and India), we felt like we'd commissioned pieces from Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso and Anish Kapoor all at once. "I cook from my memories," says Turney, who drew inspiration from trips to Mexico and Italy to come up with a trio of recipes for each main ingredient. Each dish is quick, delicious and (don't groan) a masterpiece of simplicity.

Marcie Turney's New Recipe Ideas for Chicken

Chicken Breasts with Artichoke-Olive Sauce Chicken Breasts with Artichoke-Olive Sauce Yucatán-Spiced ChickenYucatán-Spiced ChickenIndian Barbecue ChickenIndian Barbecue Chicken

Marcie Turney's New Recipe Ideas for Bread

Flatbreads with Cucumber RaitaFlatbreads with Cucumber RaitaBruschetta with Mozzarella and Smashed Fresh FavasBruschetta with Mozzarella and Smashed Fresh FavasPumpernickel with Avocado, Charred Corn and TomatoPumpernickel with Avocado, Charred Corn and Tomato

Marcie Turney's New Recipe Ideas for Pasta

Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond PestoSpaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond PestoOrecchiette with Greens, Mozzarella and ChickpeasOrecchiette with Greens, Mozzarella and ChickpeasSpicy Tonnarelli with ClamsSpicy Tonnarelli with Clams

Video Video: Chicken Tips and Dishes

More Chicken, Bread and Pasta Recipes:

Chef Chicken Recipes Made EasyChef Chicken Recipes Made EasyBruschetta and CrostiniBruschetta and CrostiniDelicious Healthy PastaDelicious Healthy Pasta

