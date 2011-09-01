Marcie Turney: New Ideas for Chicken, Pasta and Bread

Plus:

For this "Art of Cooking" issue, F&W decided to stretch the metaphor as far as it would go (and maybe a little bit further) by asking Philadelphia chef Marcie Turney to create recipes based on the culinary equivalents of a blank canvas: chicken breasts, plain pasta and bread. Considering that she and business partner Valerie Safran have three restaurants, each inspired by a different place (Mexico, the Mediterranean and India), we felt like we'd commissioned pieces from Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso and Anish Kapoor all at once. "I cook from my memories," says Turney, who drew inspiration from trips to Mexico and Italy to come up with a trio of recipes for each main ingredient. Each dish is quick, delicious and (don't groan) a masterpiece of simplicity.

Marcie Turney's New Recipe Ideas for Chicken

Chicken Breasts with Artichoke-Olive Sauce Yucatán-Spiced Chicken Indian Barbecue Chicken

Marcie Turney's New Recipe Ideas for Bread

Flatbreads with Cucumber Raita Bruschetta with Mozzarella and Smashed Fresh Favas Pumpernickel with Avocado, Charred Corn and Tomato

Marcie Turney's New Recipe Ideas for Pasta

Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond Pesto Orecchiette with Greens, Mozzarella and Chickpeas Spicy Tonnarelli with Clams



Video: Chicken Tips and Dishes

More Chicken, Bread and Pasta Recipes:

Chef Chicken Recipes Made Easy Bruschetta and Crostini Delicious Healthy Pasta