Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips

Grill thin cuts of marinated meat. Marinating starts the cooking process for Vietnamese Glazed Skinny Pork Chops; because the meat is so thin, it cooks quickly.

Grill foods that don’t need lots of testing. It’s easy to know when most shellfish is done: Shrimp curl and turn pink (as in Shrimp and Poblano Salad with Tortillas), and clams open (as in Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tabasco Sauce).

Grill foods that are hard to under- or overcook. Salmon is fabulous served rare or medium; so are the Grilled Mini Meat Loaves.

Grill all the components of a dish at the same time. All the ingredients in the Shrimp and Poblano Salad with Tortillas cook over high heat, so they can be grilled simultaneously.