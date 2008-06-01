Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips

Four suggestions for no-fuss, delicious grilled dishes.

Marcia Kiesel
June 01, 2008

Grill thin cuts of marinated meat. Marinating starts the cooking process for Vietnamese Glazed Skinny Pork Chops; because the meat is so thin, it cooks quickly.

Grill foods that don’t need lots of testing. It’s easy to know when most shellfish is done: Shrimp curl and turn pink (as in Shrimp and Poblano Salad with Tortillas), and clams open (as in Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tabasco Sauce).

Grill foods that are hard to under- or overcook. Salmon is fabulous served rare or medium; so are the Grilled Mini Meat Loaves.

Grill all the components of a dish at the same time. All the ingredients in the Shrimp and Poblano Salad with Tortillas cook over high heat, so they can be grilled simultaneously.

