March Deals

New and amazing deals are carefully selected each month by our editors. This month we have a wide range of great bargains, from artisanal olive oil to an exclusive travel package at the Viceroy Miami.

Ratha Tep
March 01, 2009

Korin

Get 20 percent off the Zojirushi Micom Fuzzy Electronic Rice Cooker/Warmer (photo at right) and also receive a free Cook-Zen, a cooking pot designed for use with microwaves. The rice cooker/warmer has a fuzzy logic system that calculates cooking time based on the type and amount of rice. The 5.5-cup version was originally $164.45, now $131.56; the 10-cup one was originally $168.30, now $134.64. Valid February 1 through March 31, 2009; use discount coupon code “KORCK115” at korin.com.

Formaggio Kitchen

Formaggio Kitchen

Courtesy of Formaggio Kitchen

Get 25 percent off two regional-Italian pantry packages in Formaggio Kitchen tote bags. The first package includes Masseria Tudisco extra-virgin olive oil from Puglia, Salsa Pronta organic tomato sauce from Liguria and farro pasta from Tuscany and was originally $49.95, now $37. The second package includes all of the above, as well as a half-pound of Parmigiano-Reggiano cow's-milk cheese from Reggio Emilia, a half-pound of Casciotta d’Urbino sheep’s-milk cheese from Umbria and Amaretti Moriondo from Piedmont; it was originally $94.83, now $69.95. Valid February 1 through March 31, 2009. In the search field, enter search code “FWITS” for first package or “FWITL” for second package at formaggiokitchen.com.

Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s

© Ryan Stiner

Get 30 percent off Vecchia Dispensa’s 10-Year Aged Balsamic from Castelvetro, Italy, the most popular balsamic vinegar at Zingerman’s. The vinegar was originally $40; now $27.50. Valid February 14 through March 31, 2009; zingermans.com.

da Rosario

da Rosario

Courtesy of da Rosario

Get 25 percent off all da Rosario truffle products, including its organic black truffle- and white truffle-flavored olive oils, made with truffles from Italy’s Umbria region. The eight-ounce black-truffle oil was originally $32, now $24; the eight-ounce white-truffle oil was originally $45, now $33.75. Valid February 1 through March 31, 2009; use discount coupon code “FANDW” at earthy.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Chicago and Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Ritz-Carlton

Courtesy of The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Get a third night accommodation for free at both the Ritz-Carlton and the Four Seasons. Valid for travel February 1 through April 1; fourseasons.com/chicagorc or fourseasons.com/chicagofs.

Viceroy Miami

Viceroy Miami

© Robin Hill

Food & Wine readers get 46 percent off an exclusive package at the Viceroy Miami that includes a two-night accommodation with a drawn bubble bath and bottle of Champagne on arrival, breakfast in bed once during the stay and a couples massage at the Spa at Icon Brickell. The package was originally $1,480 for two, now $800. Valid for reservations booked from February 12 through May 31; use coupon code “BESOS” at viceroymiami.com.

The following hotels and resorts were featured in “Best Recipes from New Foodie Resorts” in the March issue of Food & Wine:

The Mansion on Peachtree, A Rosewood Hotel & Residence

The Mansion on Peachtree

Courtesy of The Mansion on Peachtree

Food & Wine readers get 36 percent off an exclusive package at the Mansion on Peachtree in Atlanta that includes a discount on room rates and valet parking, a lunch and a Right Off the Vine body massage at 29 Spa by Lydia Mondavi. The package was originally $612 per night for two, now $389.

Valid for travel February 1 through March 31, 2009, subject to blackout dates of February 13 and 14; mention “29 Spa Getaway at The Mansion on Peachtree, A Rosewood Hotel & Residence” when making phone reservations for the discount, 888-ROSEWOOD.

Boca Raton Resort & Club

Boca Raton Resort & Club

Courtesy of Boca Raton Resort & Club

Food & Wine readers get 25 percent off two exclusive packages at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. The “F&W Weekend at the Yacht Club” includes a two-night accommodation at the Yacht Club; a welcome amenity of a bottle of wine, cheese and a copy of Food & Wine magazine; and dinner at Morimoto.

The “F&W Weekend at The Beach Club” includes a two-night accommodation at the Beach Club; a welcome amenity of a bottle of wine, cheese and a copy of Food & Wine; and dinner at Sea-Grille. Both packages were originally $1,400 for two, now $1,050. Valid for travel February 1 through March 31, 2009; mention “Food & Wine Weekend” when making phone reservations for the discount, 561-447-3000.

The Stoneleigh Hotel & Spa

The Stoneleigh Hotel & Spa

Courtesy of The Stoneleigh Hotel & Spa

Get 25 percent off prevailing room rates and 25 percent off any spa treatment at the newly renovated Stoneleigh Hotel & Spa in Dallas. Valid for travel February 1 through December 1, 2009, subject to blackout dates; use discount coupon code “F&W09” at stoneleighhotel.com.

Encantado, an Auberge Resort

Encantado, an Auberge Resort

© Erhard Pfeiffer

Get 25 percent off prevailing room rates at Encantado, an Auberge Resort, in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Valid for travel February 1 through April 19; mention “Food & Wine rate” when making phone reservations for the discount, 877-262-4666.

Note: Offers may be subject to change, are provided directly by and are subject to the terms of the merchant(s) and are not guaranteed by American Express Publishing Corporation.

