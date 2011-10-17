More Good Works

Paul Newman and Chef Michel Nischans commitment to good food goes way beyond the kitchen. Here are the some of the organizations where the two men put their passion to even greater use:

Chefs Collaborative

Promotes sustainable cuisine through such programs as the Farmer-Chef Connection.

Farm to Table

Encourages the use of locally grown foods by connecting consumers with farmers, restaurants and markets.

Farm Aid

Raises money to support family farmers and farms.

Amazon Conservation Team

Partners with indigenous people throughout the Amazon helping them preserve their environment and culture.

The Hartford Food System

Is dedicated to eradicating hunger and improving nutrition in Hartford, Connecticut which is considered the second poorest in the nation.

The Hole in the Wall Gang

Provides children with serious illnesses a fun camping experience, while extending year-round support to their families and health care providers.