More Good Works

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Paul Newman and Chef Michel Nischans commitment to good food goes way beyond the kitchen. Here are the some of the organizations where the two men put their passion to even greater use:

Chefs Collaborative
Promotes sustainable cuisine through such programs as the Farmer-Chef Connection.

Farm to Table
Encourages the use of locally grown foods by connecting consumers with farmers, restaurants and markets.

Farm Aid
Raises money to support family farmers and farms.

Amazon Conservation Team
Partners with indigenous people throughout the Amazon helping them preserve their environment and culture.

The Hartford Food System
Is dedicated to eradicating hunger and improving nutrition in Hartford, Connecticut which is considered the second poorest in the nation.

The Hole in the Wall Gang
Provides children with serious illnesses a fun camping experience, while extending year-round support to their families and health care providers.

