Marc Vetri's Simple Pasta Recipes

Philadelphia chef Marc Vetri's simple pasta recipes prove he's as good at homespun cooking as he is at the haute kind.

Food & Wine
April 27, 2012

In this article:

Marc Vetri and I met in 1999 at his Philadelphia restaurant, Vetri, where I was dining incognito on an F&W Best New Chef recon mission. The food was astounding, as was the recipe we published when he won the award: tortellini in a sauce made with only three ingredients, combined just so—butter, truffle puree and water. Today Marc has written a new cookbook, Rustic Italian Food, and owns more restaurants (Osteria, Amis and the upcoming Alla Spina); the simple pasta recipes here reflect the restaurants' casual style. One is penne with cabbage and potatoes; Marc briefly simmers the penne in the sauce with some of the pasta cooking water to help tease out its starch and enrich the dish. It's a technique beloved by Italian cooks, and among the smart ideas in the following recipes.

Simple Pasta Recipes: Pasta Shapes to Try

Calamari PastaCalamari Use these pasta rings in place of macaroni with cheese sauce. Mafaldine PastaMafaldine Try these noodles instead of spaghetti with meat ragù. Millerighe PastaMillerighe Substitute these tubes for rigatoni with tomato-based sauces.  

Photos Courtesy of Pasta di Gragnano. 

Video Video: Pasta Recipes and Tips

 

  

More Simple Pasta Recipes:

Fast PastasFast Pasta RecipesOne Dish PastasOne Dish Pasta RecipesEasy Weekday PastasEasy Weekday Pasta Recipes   

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up