Malaysian Pantry

Belacan

A pungent seasoning made by grinding small shrimp into a paste that is fermented, dried and pressed into cakes. Belacan is often toasted before being used.

Black Vinegar

A dark, complex, aged Chinese vinegar made from a variety of grains. Its closest Western cousin would be balsamic vinegar.

Gula Jawa

A palm sugar that’s made from the sap of various palm trees. Dark-brown sugar or muscovado sugar can be used in its place.

Kecap Manis

A thick, slightly sweet Indonesian seasoning, sometimes called sweet soy sauce, that’s flavored with garlic and/or star anise.

Shaoxing Wine

An aged Chinese rice wine often used in cooking. Dry sherry can be substituted.

Belacan, gula Jawa and kecap manis can be ordered from indomart.us.

