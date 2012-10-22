Making the Gravy

For starters, be sure to have plenty of stock on hand so that you will be able to make enough of this easy turkey gravy. Use homemade turkey stock (made from the neck and giblets), chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth. To make a cup of thin gravy, follow these steps using one tablespoon of melted turkey fat and one tablespoon of flour per cup of stock; increase the amounts proportionately to make more gravy:

Pour all the liquid from the roasting pan into a glass measuring cup, a tall, narrow glass or another clear container. Using a ladle, skim as much fat as you can from the surface and set aside. Reserve the remaining dark, rich pan juices.

Set the roasting pan over two burners on moderately high heat. Add the fat and whisk in the flour, whisking up any browned bits that are stuck to the pan. Start adding the stock, whisking constantly to make a smooth paste; then whisk in the rest of the stock. Lower the heat to moderately low and simmer the gravy, whisking occasionally, until the floury taste is gone and the gravy is smooth and thickened and has a sheen, at least five minutes. Now stir in the reserved pan juices. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour the gravy through a coarse strainer into a warmed gravy boat.

Plus:

