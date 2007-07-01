Making the Best Burgers

3 More Great Burgers

Chorizo-Olive Burgers with Fried Egg

In a food processor, mince 2 ounces cured chorizo. Add it to the ground meat with 1/4 cup chopped green olives. Grill the burgers. Top with roasted red peppers and a fried egg.

Double-Decker Burgers with Goat Cheese

Form the meat into 8 patties and grill for 2 minutes per side. Top 4 of the patties with a disk of goat cheese, some of the Grilled Chile Relish and another burger.

Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Burgers

In a processor, blend 4 ounces shredded sharp cheddar, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons chopped pimentos. Stuff the burgers with the pimento cheese before grilling.