Making Ravioli

1. Working with a third of the dough at a time, roll it out to less than 1/16 inch thick by hand or with a pasta machine. If rolling the dough by hand, cut it into 5-inch- wide strips. If using a pasta machine cut the length of dough crosswise in half.

2. Arrange one strip of dough on a floured work surface. Drop 3/4- teaspoon mounds of filling in two rows, about 2 inches apart, down the length of the dough. Drape the second sheet of dough over the filling. Firmly press around each mound of filling, taking care to press out any air that may be trapped inside.

3. With a fluted pastry cutter, cut the ravioli into 2-inch squares. Firmly press around the edges to seal them. Alternatively, fill and cut the ravioli using a ravioli mold and following the manufacturer's instructions. Put the finished ravioli on a baking sheet dusted with flour. Continue with the remaining dough and filling.