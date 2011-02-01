Make-Ahead Vegetarian Recipes

"I used to babysit in college. Parents would give me $40—or even $80—to order in dinner. Instead, I started cooking for them," says Jill Donenfeld. Three days after she graduated, she launched The Dish's Dish, a private-chef service. She now oversees a brigade of professional cooks (she calls them "culinistas") in New York City and Los Angeles, who fill clients' fridges with delicious meals to reheat and eat all week (Gwyneth Paltrow and Neil Patrick Harris are fans). While the culinistas will make anything a client wants—"even chocolate-chip cookies with Crisco," says Donenfeld—their predilection is toward healthy food with farmers' market ingredients: "What's great is that the food that often reheats best is vegetarian and good for you."

