Make-Ahead Vegetarian Recipes

A private chef reveals her best vegetarian recipes to make on the weekend and reheat during the week.

Kristin Donnelly
February 01, 2011

"I used to babysit in college. Parents would give me $40—or even $80—to order in dinner. Instead, I started cooking for them," says Jill Donenfeld. Three days after she graduated, she launched The Dish's Dish, a private-chef service. She now oversees a brigade of professional cooks (she calls them "culinistas") in New York City and Los Angeles, who fill clients' fridges with delicious meals to reheat and eat all week (Gwyneth Paltrow and Neil Patrick Harris are fans). While the culinistas will make anything a client wants—"even chocolate-chip cookies with Crisco," says Donenfeld—their predilection is toward healthy food with farmers' market ingredients: "What's great is that the food that often reheats best is vegetarian and good for you." 

More Great Recipes

Healthy Dish SwapsHealthy Dish SwapsMake-Ahead Main Courses Make-Ahead Main Courses Standout Vegetable DishesStandout Vegetable Dishes 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up