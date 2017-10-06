'Mac n' Cheetos' Have Gone from Burger King to Your Grocer's Freezer Aisle

In the era of social media, some food items don't need anything more than their name to generate buzz. Case in point: Last June, when Burger King added "Mac n' Cheetos" to its menu, the mix of a recognizable cheetah-driven brand and slick wordplay offered up pretty much all you needed to know about this crazy new food item that, as it turns out, was actually deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with Cheetos-flavored breading. Yes, it's even more amazing than the name implies.

These macaroni-and-Cheetos hybrids sold well enough for Burger King that the chain revived the limited-time only item this past May. But if you've been involved in some sort of personal Burger King boycott – or are simply so lazy that even fast food is too much work – Cheetos has decided to bring this wild snack into the comfort of your own home: Mac n' Cheetos have arrived in your grocer's freezer aisle. And not only that, but they now come in two flavors: Creamy Cheddar and Flamin' Hot.

According to the brand, these 14.4-ounce boxes will be available "at major retailers across the country" for a suggested retail price of $4.98 and are ready to eat "after just minutes inside a conventional or toaster oven." "We are excited to give the devoted fans of Mac n' Cheetos the opportunity to enjoy Mac n' Cheetos alongside the Cheetos classics sold at national retailers," Asif Hirji, senior director of marketing innovation, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement – somewhat implying that you should just fill up your entire cart with Cheetos-brand products.

Of course, some might say that going to Burger King to get your Mac n' Cheetos was part of the fun. Follow up question: Can you also get a Burger King Lucky Charms Shake in the freezer aisle?