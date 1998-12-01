Luxury 101

Caviar, caperberries and other posh ingredients add instant opulence to simple dishes

Marcia Kiesel
December 01, 1998

At the holidays we all want to be the bearer of good things. Luxurious epicurean gifts--a tin of caviar, a bottle of grappa--are as tasteful as they are useful. And if a gift comes with a recipe that showcases it, all the better. A bag of exotic dried Chilean wild mushrooms can be mixed with bread crumbs and Marsala to transform a pork chop or a chicken breast into something spectacular. A bottle of nutty pumpkin seed oil is the key to a vinaigrette that dresses up plain grilled shrimp or steamed vegetable dumplings. The recipes that follow are simple ones, but they'll make stars of the gifts you give.

