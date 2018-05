Park City finally has its first boutique hotel, Sky Lodge, with posh touches like handmade Japanese ofuro baths in its spa. Despite Utah’s strict liquor laws, owner Bill Shoaf was able to put together a stellar wine program with help from Karen Cakebread of Napa’s Cakebread Cellars. Doubles from $525. 201 Herber Ave.; 888-876-2525 or theskylodge.com.