Luxe Camping

The latest in resorts: tiny, earth-friendly, ruggedly chic retreats. Hoopoe Yurt Hotel Three solar-powered yurts set among olive trees make up this secluded escape in Andalucía, Spain (doubles from $112; yurthotel.com). Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle Guests learn to ride elephants, rescued from Bangkok streets, at this 15-tent resort in northern Thailand (doubles from $1,200; fourseasons.com). Canvaschic The 12-tent property, on the edge of the Ardèche gorge in Labastide-de-Virac, France, was inspired by Edwardian-era safari camps (doubles from $160; canvaschic.com). Gunya Titjikala Guests forage for native ingredients (known as bush tucker) then sleep in tents perched on stilts over red-sand dunes in Australia's Northern Territory (doubles from $965; gunya.com.au).