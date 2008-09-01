Low-Tech Wines from Star Importers

2007 Le Temps des Cerises Avanti Popolo ($23)

This cassis-and-rose-scented Carignane from France’s Languedoc is available in the U.S. for the first time.

2007 Thierry Puzelat le Telquel ($18)

As befits the name (which means “as is”), this Loire Valley red made with 100 percent Gamay is simple and juicy.

2005 Clos de Camuzeilles Carignan ($27)

An earthy red from a family-owned Languedoc-Rousillon property, in operation since 1860.